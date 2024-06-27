A selection of 10 films screened at the 23rd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival, including the winners of the most important awards, will be shown from Thursday, June 27, to Sunday, June 30, at Cinema Elvire Popesco in Bucharest.

From the Supernova section, dedicated to films that have enjoyed international success in the past year, the Bucharest audience will be able to see "Testament" (dir. Denys Arcand), about a man living in a nursing home whose life is upended by a group of activists; "Concrete Utopia" (dir. Um Tae-hwa), set after a devastating earthquake in Seoul; and "Hesitation Wound" (dir. Selman Nacar), a Turkish film exploring the intersection of justice and morality.

Additionally, "La Bête" (dir. Bertrand Bonello), an exciting sci-fi film featuring Léa Seydoux and set in a future where AI has replaced most jobs, and "Sons" (dir. Gustav Möller), which premiered in competition at Berlinale and centers on the moral dilemma of an idealistic prison guard, will also be shown.

The touching documentary "Kix" (dirs. Bálint Révész, Dávid Mikulán), winner of the What’s Up, Doc? section, following the journey of a mischievous 12-year-old forced to grow up too soon, will be screened on the last day of the TIFF.23 retrospective.

The winner of the Transilvania Trophy, "Girls Will Be Girls" (dir. Shuchi Talati), a coming-of-age story about a teenager in a Himalayan boarding school exploring what it means to be a woman in a strict and oppressive environment, will also be screened.

Moreover, 7 of the films that were part of the TIFF.23 selection can be watched online on the TIFF Unlimited platform.

Three titles from the filmography of Claude Sautet, one of the most important French filmmakers celebrated at TIFF.23 in the 3x3 section, will also be available to watch in Bucharest in restored versions. These include "The Things of Life" (Les choses de la vie, 1970), starring Michel Piccoli and Romy Schneider, his muse; "Max and the Junkmen" (Max et les ferrailleurs, 1971); and "Vincent, François, Paul and the Others" (Vincent, François, Paul et les autres, 1974), featuring Yves Montand, Michel Piccoli, Serge Reggiani, and Gerard Depardieu.

The full schedule of the screenings is as follows:

Thursday, June 27

- 18:00 "The Things of Life" (Les choses de la vie, Claude Sautet, France, 1970, 89 min)

- 20:00 "Testament" (Denys Arcand, Canada, 2022, 115 min)

Friday, June 28

- 18:00 "Max and the Junkmen" (Max et les ferrailleurs, Claude Sautet, France, 1971, 112 min)

- 20:15 "Concrete Utopia" (Um Tae-hwa, South Korea, 130 min)

Saturday, June 29

- 16:00 "Vincent, François, Paul and the Others" (Vincent, François, Paul et les autres…, Claude Sautet, France, 1974, 118 min)

- 18:15 "Hesitation Wound" (dir. Selman Nacar, Turkey-Spain-Romania-France, 2023, 84 min)

- 20:00 "La Bête" (Bertrand Bonello, France-Canada, 146 min)

Sunday, June 30

- 16:00 "Sons" (Gustav Möller, Denmark-Sweden, 2024, 100 min)

- 18:00 "Kix" (dirs. Dávid Mikulán, Bálint Révész), Winner of the What’s Up, Doc? competition

- 20:00 "Girls Will Be Girls" (dir. Shuchi Talati), Winner of the Transilvania Trophy

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: TIFF)