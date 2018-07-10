Festival at Romania’s Râşnov citadel brings historical movies, concerts and debates

The tenth edition of the Histories and Film Festival in Râşnov (FFIR) takes place between July 20 and July 29, in central Romania’s Braşov county. The theme of this year’s edition is “Nation. Identities.”

The festival will cover 45 films, 15 concerts and 20 debates, as well as various exhibitions. They will be hosted in several locations: the garden of the Râşnov citadel, the Amza Pellea cinema, the Râşnov Evangelical Church, and the Reduta Cultural Center and the Weavers’ Bastion in Braşov.

This year, the festival will launch an official competition for documentary films, with a jury made up of Pierre-Henri Deleau, the founder of the Quinzaine des Réalisateur program, film critic Irina Margareta Nistor, producers Gabriela Albu and Claudia Nedelcu Duca, and historian Bogdan Popovici.

Local group Viţa de Vie will hold a concert at the event, for the benefit of Hospice Casa Speranţei. The acoustic duo Dan Byron & Doru Trăscău will also perform at the festival, as will Mircea Tiberian, Unda, Fără Zahăr, Nightlosers, Cuibul and Ţapinarii.

