Performances from five countries at theater festival in Bucharest

Thirty theater performances, coming from Germany, Russia, Israel, Bulgaria and Romania, will be presented at the seventh edition of the FEST(in) pe Bulevard festival, set to take place between October 11 and October 20 in Bucharest.

Theater companies from Arad, Brăila, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Deva, Piteşti, Ploieşti, Satu Mare, Târgovişte and Bucharest will showcase their work.

The theme of this year’s edition of the event takes is the “Crisis of Femininity.”

The festival will open with a performance of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, directed by Alexandru Mâzgăreanu.

The festival also covers various street events, book launches, exhibitions, and talks with the public after performances, which will take place at Nottara theater, Odeon theater, Ţăndărică theater, Excelsior theater, Mic theater, the State Jewish Theater, Unteatru and Balassi Institute.

The program is listed here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

