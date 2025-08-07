FeminEast launches first free financial education platform for women in Romania

The FeminEast Association has launched the first free digital platform dedicated exclusively to financial education for women and young girls in Romania and Eastern Europe. Designed to address persistent gaps in financial literacy, the platform offers accessible, practical content tailored to the needs of schoolgirls, students, mothers, and women seeking financial independence or career changes.

The initiative comes in response to alarming figures from the European Commission, which show that only 20% of Romanians meet the minimum criteria for financial literacy.

Women are particularly affected, despite representing the majority of university students. They continue to face financial vulnerability during life events such as divorce, motherhood, or relocation, and hold just a third of leadership positions in Romania, the NGO said.

The platform was developed by a team of young women with expertise in education, communication, and finance. It focuses on confidence-building, practical tools, and promoting a more empathetic relationship with money. All modules are free and designed to be accessible to users regardless of their prior financial knowledge.

“We created this platform with the belief that every woman has the right to understand and control her own financial decisions. In a society where too many women don’t know how much their work is worth, how to negotiate a salary or how to save effectively, we want to offer a simple, accessible starting point and an open community,” said Cristina Pogorevici, one of the association’s founders.

Miruna Neamu added, “The platform aims to give you confidence through the information you gain throughout the modules. It’s a friendly way to familiarise yourself with the topics you need to be financially independent. That’s why it was important for us to make the platform free. It is clearly a learning tool that I would have liked to have had when I started educating myself financially.”

FeminEast also conducted a survey of 375 young people in Romania, confirming that financial illiteracy is a multi-generational issue. One in three respondents had unanswered questions about money management, 27% struggled with impulsive spending, and 15% cited lack of financial education as a significant obstacle. Among young women aged 16 to 30, over half did not know how to create a personal budget, and many perceived the financial world as overly complex, male-dominated, and inaccessible.

FeminEast is a non-profit organisation that promotes financial education as a form of empowerment for women in Eastern Europe. With over 30 active volunteers and ongoing programmes such as FeminEast Connections, webinars, and partnerships with institutions like the National Bank of Romania, the association continues its mission to help women regain control over their financial futures.

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)