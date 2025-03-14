The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday, March 13, the launch of a new financial education section on the BVB Research Hub platform, dedicated to retail investors.

The capital market operator said that it started this project out of the need to increase the level of financial education and promote the investment culture. It aims to build a mini digital library, which will include introductory articles, tutorials, glossaries of terms, as well as case studies based on real market situations.

The BVB Research Hub platform offers accessible, well-structured and relevant resources designed to guide investors step by step through the fundamental concepts and mechanisms of the capital market. It is a direct response to the needs of those who are at the beginning of their journey, but also of experienced investors looking to deepen their knowledge.

“Through this initiative, we want to provide retail investors with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed and responsible decisions. Financial education contributes to the development of a community of investors who are better prepared and more confident in their own choices. And we, as a capital market operator, have the resources they need, as well as the place to make them available to anyone interested, namely the BVB Research Hub platform,” stated Radu Hanga, Chaiman of the BVB Board of Directors.

In addition to providing basic information about products and services, the new financial education section also includes materials on risk management, developing an investment strategy and interpreting stock market indices.

All the materials present in the educational section of the BVB Research Hub platform are developed by specialists in the field of capital markets.

To support an interactive and dynamic learning process, BVB will also continue the series of workshops on saving and investing, as well as entrepreneurship with partner universities and other educational partners, in which experts in the field will answer participants' questions and provide practical examples on the best ways to manage their budget.

Currently, BVB has educational partnerships with several universities in the country. For example, an important part of the exchange's collaboration with the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest was the project to modernize an amphitheater within ASE, which is now called the Bucharest Stock Exchange Amphitheater.

A consistent education component can also be found in the BVB Arena project, through regional workshops held by capital market specialists.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)