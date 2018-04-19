Fed Cup: Romania meets Switzerland in World Group play-offs this weekend

Romania will play against Switzerland in the Fed Cup World Group play-offs this weekend, April 21-22, at Sala Polivalenta in Cluj-Napoca.

The encounter is an important one, as the winning team will play next season in FedCup’s World Group I.

Tennis star Simona Halep, who is currently the No. 1 tennis player in the world, according to the single ranking of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), will play for Romania this weekend. The other three players are Sorana Cirstea, who ranks 34th in the WTA top, Irina Begu – 38th WTA, and Mihaela Buzarnescu – 40th WTA.

The Romanians will play against Timea Bacsinszky (46th in the WTA ranking), Viktorija Golubic (115th WTA), Jil Teichmann (135th WTA), and Patty Schnyder (149th WTA).

Around 9000 fans are expected at the Sala Polivalenta in Cluj this weekend for the encounter between Romania and Switzerland. The sports venue also hosted the Fed Cup tie between Romania and Canada in February, which Romania won 3-1.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(opening photo: Frt.ro)