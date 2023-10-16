Macro

Gross FDI to Romania plunges to 2.5% of GDP in 12 months to August

16 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The gross inflows of foreign direct investments (FDI) to Romania dropped by 16% y/y to EUR 7.7 billion in the 12 months to August 2023, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Measured as a ratio to GDP, the FDI dropped to 2.5%, down from 4.6% in the 12-month period to August 2022 and close to the 2.6% ratio in the previous 12-month period. 

On the upside, the equity FDI rose to the highest level since before the Covid-19 crisis namely, it reached EUR 2.55 billion in the 12 months to August 2023, quadrupling from the previous 12-month period.

Out of total FDI, more than half (EUR 4.91 billion) came in the form of reinvested profits – earnings reported by the FDI companies and not (yet) repatriated. It is a sizeable decline from the EUR 6.4 billion outstanding reinvested earnings set aside in the 12 months to August 2022 by the FDI companies from their windfall profits derived in 2021.

But this was still more than double the EUR 2 billion reinvested earnings in 12 months to August 2019. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romolo Tavani/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Gross FDI to Romania plunges to 2.5% of GDP in 12 months to August

16 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The gross inflows of foreign direct investments (FDI) to Romania dropped by 16% y/y to EUR 7.7 billion in the 12 months to August 2023, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Measured as a ratio to GDP, the FDI dropped to 2.5%, down from 4.6% in the 12-month period to August 2022 and close to the 2.6% ratio in the previous 12-month period. 

On the upside, the equity FDI rose to the highest level since before the Covid-19 crisis namely, it reached EUR 2.55 billion in the 12 months to August 2023, quadrupling from the previous 12-month period.

Out of total FDI, more than half (EUR 4.91 billion) came in the form of reinvested profits – earnings reported by the FDI companies and not (yet) repatriated. It is a sizeable decline from the EUR 6.4 billion outstanding reinvested earnings set aside in the 12 months to August 2022 by the FDI companies from their windfall profits derived in 2021.

But this was still more than double the EUR 2 billion reinvested earnings in 12 months to August 2019. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romolo Tavani/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion