Fatboy Slim, Guano Apes on stage at Bucharest festival this month

by Irina Marica
Famous DJ Fatboy Slim and German rock band Guano Apes will perform in the Romanian capital later this month, at the Creative Fest music event.

The festival is scheduled for July 27-29 and will be organized at Romexpo, in northern Bucharest.

The lineup also includes Rudimental, Protoje & The Indiggnation, ONYX, Suie Paparude, Coma, CTC, Robin and the Backstabbers, Gojira & Planet H, Cred Ca Sunt Extraterestru, Basska, Fantome, Tony Baboon, and Camioane in Multime.

The program of the three-day event will also include urban art, graffiti and freestyle demonstrations, skateboard and bike acrobatics, and a gourmet area. Public access is free.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Fatboy Slim on Facebook)

