Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011.

 

Real Estate

Fashion House expands outlet centre in eastern Bucharest

25 February 2022
Developer Fashion House, a leading player in the European outlet sector, announced that it would expand the outlet centre it opened last spring in the Pallady area in eastern Bucharest.

The second phase of the project, scheduled for opening in the second quarter of next year, will bring 5,674 sqm of extra commercial spaces. Thus, the outlet centre will reach a total available area of over 14,000 sqm and house 70 stores.

"Expanding the commercial space by another 5,700 square meters will generate an increase in the number of visitors, but also in sales. Moreover, it will allow those who visit us to find even more varied offers, at the best value for money," said Brendon O'Reilly, Managing Director, Fashion House Group.

The total investment in Fashion House Pallady amounts to EUR 45 million, the company said.

Fashion House Pallady is the seventh outlet developed by Fashion House Group in Poland, Romania, and Russia, and the second in the Romanian capital. The group also owns an outlet centre in western Bucharest, on the A1 highway – Fashion House Militari.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
Normal
