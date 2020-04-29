Romania’s biggest cosmetics company shifts to disinfectant production

Farmec, the largest Romanian cosmetics manufacturer, aims to reach a production of over 1,000 tons of disinfectant per month, according to Mircea Turdean, the company's CEO.

Sticking with the production of cosmetics would have resulted in a 20%-30% decline in revenues, he added, stressing that the company's turnover will rise sharply in the coming months.

The raw material for disinfectants, denatured ethyl alcohol, is not produced locally, but the company has found foreign suppliers.

"In one month, we have managed to enter the market with ten disinfectants. We have done in a month what we would have normally done in a year or so, and the results are starting to show," said Mircea Turdean in a videoconference organized by Ziarul Financiar.

"We have adapted the production capacities for these products, and starting this month, we want to reach a production of over 1,000 tons of disinfectants per month," he added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Farmec)