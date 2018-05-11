Famous DJs return to Romania for major seaside festival

The organizers of the Neversea festival in Romania have announced new names for this year’s lineup, including famous DJs Armin Van Buuren and Steve Aoki.

The other new names recently announced are Galantis, GTA, Jonas Blue, Kungs, Tujamo, Yellow Claw, DJ Premier, Dope DOD, and Rusko. They join other artists already announced, such as John Newman, Scooter, Redfoo, Hardwell, Steve Angello, and Alan Walker.

The 2018 Neversea will take place between July 5 and July 8, in Constanta.

A four-day ticket to the festival costs RON 449 + taxes while a four-day VIP ticket has the price of RON 900 + taxes. They can be purchased online here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Neversea on Facebook)