Romanian Customs Authority denies fake online story about cocaine seizure bearing Zelensky's image

Romania's Customs Authority denied an online claim alleging that it seized 75 kilograms of cocaine packaged with images of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, describing the information as false. The institution said it had become the target of a disinformation campaign involving manipulated images and fabricated documents designed to appear official.

In a statement, the authority said it had not carried out any such operation and had never issued a press release on the subject.

According to the institution, the false information has been accompanied by manipulated images bearing its official logo, as well as a fabricated screenshot designed to imitate its official website and a fake statement falsely attributed to the authority.

“The information circulating online claiming that the Romanian Customs Authority seized 75 kg of cocaine packaged with images of the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is false. Our institution did not carry out any such action and did not issue any communication on this subject," the authority said.

The Customs Authority urged the public to verify information only through official and trusted sources, noting that updates on its activities are published exclusively on its official website and verified social media accounts. It also warned that disinformation campaigns can target public authorities as well as individuals, adding that official logos can be misused and websites cloned to make false information appear credible.

irina.marica@romanoa-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Autoritatea Vamală Română)