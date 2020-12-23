Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 11:37
Entertainment

Fairytale Tram starts running in Bucharest for Christmas

23 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A vintage tram of the Bucharest public transport company STB, decorated for the winter holidays, is now running on the capital’s streets.

Until December 26, the “Fairytale Tram” runs daily between 16:00 and 21:00, on a dedicated route in downtown Bucharest. 

“Santa Claus will be present, and his helpers, the famous elves, will welcome all travelers accompanied by the tunes of the most beautiful and cheerful Romanian and international carols,” STB said on Facebook.

Between December 22 and December 26, 2020, the “Fairytale Tram” will make three trips between 16:00 and 21:00, departing from the Presei Square terminal at 16:00, 17:40, and 19:20, and from the Basarab Station terminal at 16:45, 18:25, and 20:05. It travels on the Exhibition Boulevard and Ion Mihalache Boulevard, also reaching Victoriei Square.

Moreover, from December 27, 2020 until January 2, 2021, the tram will run on several special routes “to bring joy and light to all corners of the capital,” STB also said. 

Thus, on December 27, the special tram will run on the Line 10 route; on December 28 will run on the route Victoriei Square - Obor - Sfantul Gheorghe; on December 29 will follow the Dudești - Mărășești - Unirii Square route; and on December 30 will travel on the Șura Mare - Carol Park - Unirii Square route. Then, on December 31, the “Fairytale Tram” will run on the route Unirii Square - Trafic Greu - Ghencea; on January 1, it will return on the Line 10 route; and on January 2 will travel again on the route Victoriei Square - Obor - Sfantul Gheorghe.

Access is limited to the number of seats available in the tram, in compliance with measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. STB SA will provide disinfectants and protective masks to passengers.

[email protected]

(Photo source: screenshot from STB video)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 15:17
22 December 2020
Events
Christmas concert by Romanian choir Madrigal available online
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 11:37
Entertainment

Fairytale Tram starts running in Bucharest for Christmas

23 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A vintage tram of the Bucharest public transport company STB, decorated for the winter holidays, is now running on the capital’s streets.

Until December 26, the “Fairytale Tram” runs daily between 16:00 and 21:00, on a dedicated route in downtown Bucharest. 

“Santa Claus will be present, and his helpers, the famous elves, will welcome all travelers accompanied by the tunes of the most beautiful and cheerful Romanian and international carols,” STB said on Facebook.

Between December 22 and December 26, 2020, the “Fairytale Tram” will make three trips between 16:00 and 21:00, departing from the Presei Square terminal at 16:00, 17:40, and 19:20, and from the Basarab Station terminal at 16:45, 18:25, and 20:05. It travels on the Exhibition Boulevard and Ion Mihalache Boulevard, also reaching Victoriei Square.

Moreover, from December 27, 2020 until January 2, 2021, the tram will run on several special routes “to bring joy and light to all corners of the capital,” STB also said. 

Thus, on December 27, the special tram will run on the Line 10 route; on December 28 will run on the route Victoriei Square - Obor - Sfantul Gheorghe; on December 29 will follow the Dudești - Mărășești - Unirii Square route; and on December 30 will travel on the Șura Mare - Carol Park - Unirii Square route. Then, on December 31, the “Fairytale Tram” will run on the route Unirii Square - Trafic Greu - Ghencea; on January 1, it will return on the Line 10 route; and on January 2 will travel again on the route Victoriei Square - Obor - Sfantul Gheorghe.

Access is limited to the number of seats available in the tram, in compliance with measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. STB SA will provide disinfectants and protective masks to passengers.

[email protected]

(Photo source: screenshot from STB video)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 15:17
22 December 2020
Events
Christmas concert by Romanian choir Madrigal available online
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

23 December 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates former finance minister to form center-right cabinet
23 December 2020
Cuisine
Season special: Bucharest restaurants that deliver Christmas & New Year’s Eve menus at home
22 December 2020
Social
Cluj-Napoca Technical University gets EUR 21 mln loan from EIB
18 December 2020
Politics
Update: Romania’s center-right coalition reaches agreement on the next Government
23 December 2020
Travel
Away from the crowd: Places in Romania welcoming guests for a getaway this winter holiday
18 December 2020
Capital markets
UiPath, the most valuable startup ever born in Romania, files for IPO
18 December 2020
Justice
Romanian prince becomes wanted person to serve jail sentence in corruption case
17 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s would-be center-right coalition partners can’t agree on who will lead new Government