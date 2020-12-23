Fairytale Tram starts running in Bucharest for Christmas

A vintage tram of the Bucharest public transport company STB, decorated for the winter holidays, is now running on the capital’s streets.

Until December 26, the “Fairytale Tram” runs daily between 16:00 and 21:00, on a dedicated route in downtown Bucharest.

“Santa Claus will be present, and his helpers, the famous elves, will welcome all travelers accompanied by the tunes of the most beautiful and cheerful Romanian and international carols,” STB said on Facebook.

Between December 22 and December 26, 2020, the “Fairytale Tram” will make three trips between 16:00 and 21:00, departing from the Presei Square terminal at 16:00, 17:40, and 19:20, and from the Basarab Station terminal at 16:45, 18:25, and 20:05. It travels on the Exhibition Boulevard and Ion Mihalache Boulevard, also reaching Victoriei Square.

Moreover, from December 27, 2020 until January 2, 2021, the tram will run on several special routes “to bring joy and light to all corners of the capital,” STB also said.

Thus, on December 27, the special tram will run on the Line 10 route; on December 28 will run on the route Victoriei Square - Obor - Sfantul Gheorghe; on December 29 will follow the Dudești - Mărășești - Unirii Square route; and on December 30 will travel on the Șura Mare - Carol Park - Unirii Square route. Then, on December 31, the “Fairytale Tram” will run on the route Unirii Square - Trafic Greu - Ghencea; on January 1, it will return on the Line 10 route; and on January 2 will travel again on the route Victoriei Square - Obor - Sfantul Gheorghe.

Access is limited to the number of seats available in the tram, in compliance with measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. STB SA will provide disinfectants and protective masks to passengers.

[email protected]

(Photo source: screenshot from STB video)