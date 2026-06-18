Central Romania: Făgăraş Fest to take place in mid-July near Sibiu

The Făgăraş Fest Festival will take place between July 10 and 12, in Sebeşu de Sus, Racoviţa commune, near Sibiu, central Romania, and will include guided tours, outdoor cinema, concerts, and local gastronomic experiences, according to the organizers.

The event is dedicated to those passionate about nature, local communities, specialists, and artists. The location is at the foothills of the Făgăraş Mountains, in a beautiful natural setting.

The festival was created through the initiative of the Conservation Carpathia Foundation and ProPark – Foundation for Protected Areas.

“From the very beginning, we set out to highlight the beauty of nature in the Făgăraş Mountains and the importance of protecting wild forests. At the same time, we created new opportunities for local communities, whose products and services reached a new audience. The festival has grown beautifully, and small entrepreneurs in the area have had more and more opportunities to develop,” according to the festival website.

This year, Viţa de Vie, ROA, and the Sibiu State Philharmonic will perform on the festival stage, while the evening atmosphere will be completed by DJ Raul Carpiuc.

The program includes a wide range of guided tours (about animals, forests, water, bats, plants, insects, local culture, etc.), outdoor activities, excursions, as well as workshops for children and adults, debates, and exhibitions. The festival website also includes a detailed list of possible accommodations for festivalgoers.

Tickers for the Făgăraş Fest 2026 go from RON 120 (EUR 23) on Friday, July 10 to RON 200 (EUR 38) for a 3-day general access. A general access ticket for children costs RON 95.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Făgăraș Fest on Facebook)