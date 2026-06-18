Events

Central Romania: Făgăraş Fest to take place in mid-July near Sibiu

18 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Făgăraş Fest Festival will take place between July 10 and 12, in Sebeşu de Sus, Racoviţa commune, near Sibiu, central Romania, and will include guided tours, outdoor cinema, concerts, and local gastronomic experiences, according to the organizers.  

The event is dedicated to those passionate about nature, local communities, specialists, and artists. The location is at the foothills of the Făgăraş Mountains, in a beautiful natural setting. 

The festival was created through the initiative of the Conservation Carpathia Foundation and ProPark – Foundation for Protected Areas.

“From the very beginning, we set out to highlight the beauty of nature in the Făgăraş Mountains and the importance of protecting wild forests. At the same time, we created new opportunities for local communities, whose products and services reached a new audience. The festival has grown beautifully, and small entrepreneurs in the area have had more and more opportunities to develop,” according to the festival website.

This year, Viţa de Vie, ROA, and the Sibiu State Philharmonic will perform on the festival stage, while the evening atmosphere will be completed by DJ Raul Carpiuc.

The program includes a wide range of guided tours (about animals, forests, water, bats, plants, insects, local culture, etc.), outdoor activities, excursions, as well as workshops for children and adults, debates, and exhibitions. The festival website also includes a detailed list of possible accommodations for festivalgoers. 

Tickers for the Făgăraş Fest 2026 go from RON 120 (EUR 23) on Friday, July 10 to RON 200 (EUR 38) for a 3-day general access. A general access ticket for children costs RON 95.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Făgăraș Fest on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Central Romania: Făgăraş Fest to take place in mid-July near Sibiu

18 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Făgăraş Fest Festival will take place between July 10 and 12, in Sebeşu de Sus, Racoviţa commune, near Sibiu, central Romania, and will include guided tours, outdoor cinema, concerts, and local gastronomic experiences, according to the organizers.  

The event is dedicated to those passionate about nature, local communities, specialists, and artists. The location is at the foothills of the Făgăraş Mountains, in a beautiful natural setting. 

The festival was created through the initiative of the Conservation Carpathia Foundation and ProPark – Foundation for Protected Areas.

“From the very beginning, we set out to highlight the beauty of nature in the Făgăraş Mountains and the importance of protecting wild forests. At the same time, we created new opportunities for local communities, whose products and services reached a new audience. The festival has grown beautifully, and small entrepreneurs in the area have had more and more opportunities to develop,” according to the festival website.

This year, Viţa de Vie, ROA, and the Sibiu State Philharmonic will perform on the festival stage, while the evening atmosphere will be completed by DJ Raul Carpiuc.

The program includes a wide range of guided tours (about animals, forests, water, bats, plants, insects, local culture, etc.), outdoor activities, excursions, as well as workshops for children and adults, debates, and exhibitions. The festival website also includes a detailed list of possible accommodations for festivalgoers. 

Tickers for the Făgăraş Fest 2026 go from RON 120 (EUR 23) on Friday, July 10 to RON 200 (EUR 38) for a 3-day general access. A general access ticket for children costs RON 95.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Făgăraș Fest on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 June 2026
Tech
Romanian, Bulgarian tech companies establish Agentic AI consultancy Trimaranix
18 June 2026
Justice
Update: Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu placed under judicial supervision in corruption case
18 June 2026
Macro
Romania drops 12 positions in ranking of most competitive economies in the world
18 June 2026
CSR
Romanian NGO seeks donations to help exceed 40,000 refurbished computers for schools
18 June 2026
Justice
French court approves extradition of Paul of Romania to serve prison sentence
18 June 2026
Politics
Romanian Social Democrats delay decision on backing Adrian Veștea government as coalition uncertainty continues
18 June 2026
Living in Romania
Brașov remains Romania’s most desired city to live in for second consecutive year
18 June 2026
Society
No fewer than 81% of Romanians believe the country is heading the wrong way, survey says