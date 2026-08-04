Events

Exhibition on historic Saxon dress of southern Transylvania at fortified church in Cincșor

04 August 2026

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Wearing Transylvania: Saxon Presence, an exhibition exploring the historic Saxon costume as a reflection of the culture that shaped southern Transylvania for centuries, will open at the fortified church in Cincșor this weekend.

The exhibition brings together late 19th- and early 20th-century Saxon costumes, archival and contemporary photography, and reproductions of paintings from the European Art Gallery of the Brukenthal National Museum.

“Historic costume belongs as much to the places where it was worn as it does to museum collections. This idea lies at the heart of Wearing Transylvania, a series of exhibitions dedicated to the research, preservation and reinterpretation of Transylvania's textile heritage. Each chapter explores the material culture of a particular community and its relationship with the landscape it shaped, inhabited and gave its identity,” a presentation of the exhibition reads.

The exhibition was conceived and curated by architect Ana Maria Crișan. It includes historic Saxon costumes from the Drăgaica Roșie Collection of traditional costumes and textiles, documented in collaboration with Sebastian Paic-Apan, curator at the Transylvanian Ethnographic Museum in Cluj-Napoca, photographic projections by architect Alexandru Crișan, and reproductions of paintings from the European Art Gallery of the Brukenthal National Museum.

The program of the opening day also includes a seasonal brunch with local specialties, served in the garden of the former Evangelical parish house, organized in partnership with the My Transylvania Association; and a guided tour and quiz for children at the fortified church in Cincșor.

The exhibition, organized by the Culture Reserve Association and the Contrafort Pro Kleinschenk/Cincșor Association, will be on view from August 8 to October 1.

(All photos: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

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Events

Exhibition on historic Saxon dress of southern Transylvania at fortified church in Cincșor

04 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Wearing Transylvania: Saxon Presence, an exhibition exploring the historic Saxon costume as a reflection of the culture that shaped southern Transylvania for centuries, will open at the fortified church in Cincșor this weekend.

The exhibition brings together late 19th- and early 20th-century Saxon costumes, archival and contemporary photography, and reproductions of paintings from the European Art Gallery of the Brukenthal National Museum.

“Historic costume belongs as much to the places where it was worn as it does to museum collections. This idea lies at the heart of Wearing Transylvania, a series of exhibitions dedicated to the research, preservation and reinterpretation of Transylvania's textile heritage. Each chapter explores the material culture of a particular community and its relationship with the landscape it shaped, inhabited and gave its identity,” a presentation of the exhibition reads.

The exhibition was conceived and curated by architect Ana Maria Crișan. It includes historic Saxon costumes from the Drăgaica Roșie Collection of traditional costumes and textiles, documented in collaboration with Sebastian Paic-Apan, curator at the Transylvanian Ethnographic Museum in Cluj-Napoca, photographic projections by architect Alexandru Crișan, and reproductions of paintings from the European Art Gallery of the Brukenthal National Museum.

The program of the opening day also includes a seasonal brunch with local specialties, served in the garden of the former Evangelical parish house, organized in partnership with the My Transylvania Association; and a guided tour and quiz for children at the fortified church in Cincșor.

The exhibition, organized by the Culture Reserve Association and the Contrafort Pro Kleinschenk/Cincșor Association, will be on view from August 8 to October 1.

(All photos: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Slideshow
Normal

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