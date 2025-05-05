Events

Upcoming exhibition at Sibiu’s Brukenthal Museum focuses on Queen Marie of Romania

05 May 2025

Queen Marie at Brukenthal, an exhibition focusing on Queen Marie of Romania, will open at the Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu on May 9.

The exhibition, initially presented at Art Safari in Bucharest, gathers works painted by the queen, pieces of furniture she designed, personal items, an extensive collection of photographs of her and other members of the royal family, medals, and decorations, as well as her collection of jewelry, from the collections of the Peleș National Museum, the Cotroceni National Museum, and private ones.

Born into the British royal family, Marie, the wife of King Ferdinand I, was the last queen of Romania, from 1914 to 1927. Having shown an interest in painting and drawing since she was young, she painted exclusively flowers – lilies, poppies, irises, water lilies – in a manner specific to the Art Nouveau style. She was also attracted to furniture design and many of the pieces she designed decorated the interiors of Pelișor Castle.

“This is the most important exhibition dedicated to the royal family of Romania organized at the Brukenthal National Museum. Thanks to the extraordinary collaboration with Art Safari, this exhibition will present in Sibiu numerous objects from several museums and private collections . […] I hope that this exhibition will bring a better understanding of the importance of the royal family in the history of Romania,” Alexandru Constantin Chituță, the director of the Brukenthal National Museum, said.

The exhibition is open until July 5.

(Photo: the organizers, postcard cca 1905-1907Alfred Brand Photo Workshop, Cotroceni National Museum)

simona@romania-insider.com

