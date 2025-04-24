Romania’s online store evomag enters Greek market through Skroutz marketplace

Evomag, the only online store in Romania active on all major marketplace platforms (eMAG, Trendyol, Glovo, Bringo, Tazz, and Decathlon), will soon complete its listing on Skroutz, the most important marketplace in Greece, and estimates an additional increase of at least 10% in sales achieved through this channel for 2025, Economica.net reported.

Also, evomag will complete its presence on Trendyol, the second most important marketplace for the company, by the end of the month.

Through local marketplaces (Romania), evomag gains access to over 10 million active users, according to public estimates of the largest marketplaces in the country. Also, internationally, through eMAG Hungary, eMAG Bulgaria, and, soon, Skroutz (Greece), the cumulative potential market reaches over 15 million active consumers.

The company is already active on eMAG Hungary and Bulgaria.

(Photo source: Nitsuki/Dreamstime.com)