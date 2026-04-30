EVERGENT Investments shareholders approved all proposals from the Board of Directors at the General Meetings

News from Companies

Record net result of 378 million RON in 2025 and an ambitious investment program for 2026

At the General Meetings of Shareholders of EVERGENT Investments, one of the largest investment funds in Romania by capitalization, the proposals on the agenda of the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meetings of 29 April 2026 were approved.



Shareholders approved the financial results for 2025, a year with record-level performance for EVERGENT Investments. The net result amounts to 378 million RON, the total value of assets under management at year-end was 4.17 billion RON, up 23.3%, while the unit net asset value reached 4.23 RON, up 24.7%.



The investment budget for 2026 is a substantial one, of 147 million RON.



The most important resolutions concern:

The amendment of the maximum buyback price from 3 RON/share to 4 RON/share for a maximum of 43,300,000 own shares, representing 4.86% of the share capital, in order to continue the operation approved at the EGMS of 29 October 2025.

The individual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, accompanied by the auditor's opinion and the Annual Reports of the Board of Directors;

The allocation of the net profit recorded in the financial year ended 31 December 2025, in the amount of 258,300,238 RON, to "Other reserves," to support the investment programs.

The Activity Program and the Budget of Revenues and Expenses for 2026;

The approved resolutions support the implementation of the investment strategy and the operational flexibility of the company.



"We thank our shareholders for participating in the General Meetings and for their vote of confidence. The remarkable financial results of 2025 confirm the soundness of our investment strategy and our discipline in capital allocation. The EVER share delivered a total return of 103%, the highest in the investment fund sector that makes up the BET-FI index. In 2026, we are continuing to invest with a significant budget, a clear sign of our confidence in the opportunities offered by the market," said Claudiu Doroș, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EVERGENT Investments.



"The resolutions adopted reflect the trust of our shareholders and their support for the continued implementation of our investment programs. Raising the maximum buyback price to 4 RON/share is a necessary calibration measure that allows us to continue the buyback operation under current market conditions. We remain committed to creating value for shareholders by enhancing the performance of our asset portfolio, through a predictable dividend policy and the carrying out of buyback operations," said Cătălin Iancu, General Manager of EVERGENT Investments.



EVERGENT Investments applies the predictable dividend policy of the last 17 years



On 17 June 2026, the company will begin paying dividends to all shareholders registered in the Shareholders' Register on 3 June 2026, in accordance with the Shareholders' Resolution of 18 December 2025, in line with the predictable dividend policy of the last 17 years.



Through the optimal mix between the predictable dividend policy and buyback operations, the company returns value to shareholders. The dividend distribution rates of recent years demonstrate both the predictability of dividend payments to shareholders on a consistent basis and the strength of the company's cash flows, both reflecting a strong financial position in the industry.



* This is a press release