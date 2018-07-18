Eurostat: Over 38% of Romanians at risk of poverty or social exclusion

More than a third of Romania’s population (38.8%) was at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2016, the share being much higher than the EU average of 23.5%, according to data from the European Union’s statistical office Eurostat.

Neighboring Bulgaria had a higher share than Romania, of 40.4%.

However, the rate in Romania dropped when compared to 2010, when it stood at 41.5%, the same data showed. Moreover, the provisional data for 2017 show an even lower rate, of 35.5%.

The list of countries with low risk of poverty and social exclusion includes Cezch Republic (13.3% of total population), Norway (15.3%) and Finland (16.6%).

The Eurostat data also showed that household disposable income grew by 16% in total in the EU between 2000 and 2009. Following the financial crisis, it decreased by around 3% between 2009 and 2013 and then rose by 5% between 2013 and 2016.

EC: Inequality & poverty, still present in Romania despite economy growth

Irina Marica, [email protected]