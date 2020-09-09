Eurostat: Romania had lowest alcohol prices in the EU in 2019

Romania had the lowest prices for alcoholic drinks (spirits, wine, and beer) in the European Union (EU) in 2019, according to Eurostat data.

Last year, the price of alcoholic drinks across the EU was more than twice as high in the most expensive Member State (Finland) than in the cheapest one (Romania), the same data showed, local Agerpres reported.

When price levels in countries are compared with the EU average price level index of 100, the results show that in 2019, the price of alcoholic drinks was highest in Finland (with a price level index of 191), followed by Ireland (182), and Sweden (156).

On the other hand, the price levels for alcoholic drinks were lowest in Romania (with a price level index of 76), followed by Bulgaria (79) and Hungary (80).

According to previous Eurostat reports, Romania also had the lowest prices for meat and bread and cereals in the EU in 2019.

