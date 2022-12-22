Eurostat: Arable land in Romania more expensive than in France

The price of arable land in Romania has increased in the recent period, surpassing countries such as Bulgaria, Hungary, and even France.

The average price of a hectare (10,000 square meters) of arable land in the European Union in 2021 varied between EUR 3,661 in Croatia and EUR 71,225 in the Netherlands, according to data published by Eurostat and cited by Agerpres. The difference in prices is likely more significant, as the study does not have 2021 data for all member states.

In Romania, the price was EUR 7,601, up from EUR 7,163 a year earlier. Prices were lower in Bulgaria (EUR 6,096), France (5,940), and Hungary (5,187). Other member states where the average cost of a hectare of arable land is lower than in Romania are Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia, and Croatia.

The highest average price for a hectare of arable land was recorded in the Canary Islands region of Spain (EUR 120,477), while the lowest was in the Ovre Norrland region of Sweden (EUR 1,882).

In Romania, the most expensive parcels of arable land were in the Bucharest-Ilfov area (EUR 10,707 per hectare), and the cheapest in the northwest region (EUR 6,206).

Eurostat points out that in most regions of the European Union, arable land is more expensive than grasslands necessary to feed livestock. The price of arable land depends on several factors, such as national legislation, climate, proximity to transport networks, soil quality, irrigation systems, and market forces related to supply and demand.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Opreanu Roberto Sorin | Dreamstime.com)