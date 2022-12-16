Social

 

 

Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs opens its annual scholarship program for non-EU citizens

16 December 2022
The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is calling for the best candidates from non-EU countries to participate in its annual scholarship program, aimed at bachelor, master, and doctorate studies. Interested applicants may apply from December 15, 2022, to March 1, 2023, through Study in Romania's official online portal.

The program, which is based on Government Decision no. 288/1993, is open for all fields of study in all Romanian state-owned universities except for medicine, dental medicine, and pharmacy. All studies will be conducted in the Romanian language, making successful applicants eligible for a one-year language preparatory class upon arrival, except at the Ph.D. level.

Successful candidates will be exempted from their entire registration, tuition, and visa fees, and eligible for monthly grants depending on their level of studies. Depending on the universities' policy, some may also be exempted from the obligation to pay the rent in the dormitories or have discounted prices. In some cities, like Cluj-Napoca, non-EU scholarship holders also have the right to obtain a free bus pass.

The Study in Romania portal requests candidates to submit their copies of diplomas, transcripts, birth certificates, the first three pages of their passports, and a detailed Curriculum Vitae, all in authorized translation into English, French, Spanish or Romanian, if applicable.

Results will be announced on July 15, 2023. Full terms and conditions can be accessed here.

(Photo source: Universitatea din Bucuresti/Facebook)

(Photo source: Universitatea din Bucuresti/Facebook)

