European Parliament Office in Romania initiates game development competition

The European Parliament Office in Romania, in partnership with the Romanian Game Developers Association, announced the launch of a game development competition in game jam format titled “Gamers in action for democracy.”

The initiative aims to offer young people a practical learning opportunity to help them develop their digital and creative skills. The EP office notes that video games are a powerful tool to make information more accessible and appealing to younger generations.

“Are you between 18 and 30 years old and passionate about game development? Do you feel European, enjoy building scenarios, and want to be part of change? The European Parliament Office in Romania, in partnership with the Romanian Game Developers Association, offers you the opportunity to refine your game development skills and at the same time get involved in promoting democratic values,” the EP stated in the press release.

Young people interested in participating in the competition are asked to fill in the registration form available no later than May 4. Information sessions on the functioning of the EU, the role and activity of the European Parliament, the impact of disinformation on European democracy, and the measures taken by the EP and the EU to combat this phenomenon are included in the competition.

The winning game project will be designated through internal and expert jury evaluation, and the members of the winning team (maximum 5 young people) will be included in a study visit to Brussels, which will also include a visit to the European Parliament headquarters.

The winning team will be announced on May 26.

