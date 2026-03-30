Real Estate

Hotel in downtown Bucharest to close for renovation, rebranding

30 March 2026

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Europa Royale Bucharest hotel, located in the city’s Old Town, will temporarily close its doors beginning March 31 for renovation works and rebranding, Lithuanian operator Apex Alliance Hotel Management announced. 

The works will allow the property to upgrade its facilities and services, the company said, while the reopening date will be announced as the project progresses.

Apex Alliance manages in the capital: The Marmorosch Bucharest, Hilton Garden Inn Old Town, Courtyard Floreasca, Moxy Old Town, and Europa Royale.

The Marmorosch Bucharest was inaugurated in 2021, after a EUR 42 million investment and the restoration of a historic 19th-century bank building in downtown Bucharest. It is part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection. 

The operator’s local portfolio is to be expanded with the opening of the Hilton Garden Inn Brașov.

In 2023, Apex partnered with Romanian Pavăl Holding to acquire the Grand Hotel Gardone, located on the shore of Lake Garda, in northern Italy.

(Photo: Michael Blanki | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Real Estate

Hotel in downtown Bucharest to close for renovation, rebranding

30 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Europa Royale Bucharest hotel, located in the city’s Old Town, will temporarily close its doors beginning March 31 for renovation works and rebranding, Lithuanian operator Apex Alliance Hotel Management announced. 

The works will allow the property to upgrade its facilities and services, the company said, while the reopening date will be announced as the project progresses.

Apex Alliance manages in the capital: The Marmorosch Bucharest, Hilton Garden Inn Old Town, Courtyard Floreasca, Moxy Old Town, and Europa Royale.

The Marmorosch Bucharest was inaugurated in 2021, after a EUR 42 million investment and the restoration of a historic 19th-century bank building in downtown Bucharest. It is part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection. 

The operator’s local portfolio is to be expanded with the opening of the Hilton Garden Inn Brașov.

In 2023, Apex partnered with Romanian Pavăl Holding to acquire the Grand Hotel Gardone, located on the shore of Lake Garda, in northern Italy.

(Photo: Michael Blanki | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

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