Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 08:03
Business
Romania should use EU recovery grants for hospitals, schools and highways
02 June 2020
Romania should use most of the EUR 19.6 billion allotted to it under the proposed EUR 750 bln EU recovery plan, namely EUR 13.5 bln, to fulfill the European Commission's recommendations in the European Semester report.

The key priorities singled out in the report are the healthcare, education, and infrastructure - particularly transport infrastructure, said the European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean, quoted by Deutsche Welle.

The authorities must draw projects along a country reform plan by April 2021 to submit them to the Commission, get the money, and implement the projects.

The most attractive part of the EUR 19.6 bln financing is the EUR 13.5 bln that does not require co-financing.

Romania only needs to put a plan on the table for the Commission, in line with the recommendations made in the European Semester.

The rest of the money would go to increase the amounts already granted to Romania for ongoing projects.

The rural development program will receive an additional EUR 1.3 bln, and the cohesion funds - EUR 1.5 bln.

The Just Transition Mechanism that supports the Green Deal envisages EUR 3.33 bln for Romania.

(Photo: Adina Valean Facebook Page)

[email protected]

