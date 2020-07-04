Romania receives over EUR 2 bln for farmers this year already

The European Commission has disbursed to Romania over EUR 2 billion this year to finance the state’s expenditures for direct payments to farmers.

A tranche of EUR 91.7 million was transferred on Friday to the Agriculture Ministry’s account, the ministry announced on Monday, April 6.

The EUR 91.7 mln was disbursed under the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF) on the accounts of the applications submitted by farmers in 2019.

The money came on the top of EUR 1.64 bln disbursed during the first quarter of the year under the EAGR as well, plus EUR 348.2 mln disbursed under European Fund for Agriculture and Rural Development - all three payments summing up to EUR 2.08 bln received by Romania for farmers this year already.

Last year, over 846,600 single payment applications, for a total area of 9.7 million hectares, were submitted to the Agency for Payment and Intervention for Agriculture (APIA) until the closing date of the campaign for receiving applications.

As part of the campaign for 2020, launched on March 2, Romanian farmers have submitted 70,960 unique payment requests for an area of 227,989 hectares by March 10. Subsequently, the submission of applications was suspended due to the outbreak of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting from Monday, the single payment requests related to the 2020 Campaign can be submitted electronically using the IPA online application, the electronic means of communication and the IACS system, APIA announced.

(Photo: Pixabay)

