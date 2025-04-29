Romanian cashback startup CashClub launches crowdfunding campaign on SeedBlink

CashClub, a Romanian loyalty platform that rewards users with financial benefits for every online purchase made from its network of partner stores, has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on SeedBlink. The funds raised will go toward the platform’s tech development, expanding its partner network, and attracting new users.

The company is offering 10% of its shares to individual investors. They can take part in the round with a minimum investment of EUR 900, according to the press release.

“With this financing round, we want to give our users a chance to become more than just customers - they can become partners in our success,” said founder Alexandru Foaie.

CashClub functions as a digital cashback and discount code platform, rewarding users with money back for purchases made from over 1,000 partner stores. These include retailers in electronics, furniture, fashion, books, courses, cosmetics, toys, household items, pharmaceuticals, and more.

CashClub has experienced rapid growth and aims to become the go-to savings and loyalty solution for Romanian consumers - and soon, for shoppers across Europe.

SeedBlink is a European investment platform focused on tech startup equity crowdfunding, connecting individual investors with high-growth opportunities across Central and Eastern Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)