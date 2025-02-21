Macro

Erste sees Romania's economy up 2.0% in 2025, driven by hefty state investments

21 February 2025

Erste has revised downwards its estimates for Romania's GDP growth this year to 2% (driven by hefty state investments) from 2.8%, according to its latest Instant Comment published after the flash Q4 GDP data showing. 

It was the steepest negative revision among the countries covered, while the country's growth remains below the region's 2.6% average. The lag was deepest in 2024, though: 1.0 percentage points (0.9% compared to 1.9% average).

GDP growth is expected to accelerate in all Central and Eastern European countries, according to the CEE Growth Navigator report, which presents forecast revisions for 2025 after recent releases of Q4 flash estimates and economic performance data for 2024.

The average growth in the region should be 0.7 percentage points higher in 2025> 2.6% vs. 1.9% in 2024, according to the report.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ifeelstock/Dreamstime.com)

