New Italian airline enters Romania

Ernest Airlines, a new Italian airline headquartered in Milan, will launch this summer flights linking Romania’s Iasi and Bucharest to Northern Italy, local Profit.ro reported.

Thus, starting June 21, the airline will introduce the flights Cuneo-Iasi, Genova-Bucharest, Verona-Bucharest, and Verona-Iasi.

Ernest Airlines began its activity in 2017 and is currently present in three countries, namely Ukraine, Italy, and Albania. The company also plans to expand to Spain this summer.

