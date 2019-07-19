Romania Insider
Politics
New European Parliament supports Romania’s Kovesi for European Chief Prosecutor
19 July 2019
The newly elected European Parliament (EP) announced in a press release that it would support Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi’s candidacy for the position of European Chief Prosecutor.

The previous European Parliament decided earlier this year to support Kovesi, the former head of Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), for leading the European Prosecutor’s Office. However, the EU Council decided to support a French prosecutor for the job and the negotiations between the European Parliament and EU Council didn’t yield any results before the elections.

The matter was thus postponed until after the elections.

“Ahead of the informal meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs Ministers in Helsinki, the Parliament wishes to renew its commitment to Laura Codruţa Kövesi as the European Parliament's candidate for European Chief Prosecutor. It is key that the investigation and prosecution of alleged crimes against the EU budget, such as fraud, corruption or cross-border VAT fraud be ensured as quickly as possible,” reads a letter sent by EP president David Sassoli to the EU Council.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

