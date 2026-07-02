E.ON Energie Romania plans EUR 40 mln investments in digital solutions over next five years

E.ON Energie Romania said it would invest EUR 40 million in digital solutions over the next five years, including AI-driven projects to enhance customer interaction.

Later this year, the company plans to roll out AI-powered virtual assistants on its E.ON Myline platform. Customers will have access to personalized, real-time information ranging from bill explanations to consumption data and account balances, and functionalities for prosumers.

In the coming period, E.ON will integrate the E.ON Drive application into its Myline platform. The company has already installed more than 700 private electric vehicle charging points across 39 counties in Romania, with station locations available both online and through the dedicated mobile app.

Another project currently under development is the Sales Platform, allowing customers to purchase E.ON's energy solutions directly online.

Between 2020 and 2025, E.ON's customer portfolio expanded by more than 6%, while the number of customers using solutions such as photovoltaic systems, heat pumps, condensing boilers, and electric vehicle charging stations surpassed 110,000.

"We want to take the customer experience to the next level. That is why, by 2030, we will invest nearly 70% more than we did over the previous five years to further develop our digital services and virtual assistants, helping us stay even closer to our customers. The next step is leveraging artificial intelligence that not only responds to customer requests but also takes effective action on their behalf," Claudia Griech, CEO of E.ON Energie Romania, said.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/E.On)