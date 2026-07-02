Energy

Romanian Nova Power & Gas announces EUR 1 billion investment program by 2029

02 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian electricity and natural gas producer and supplier Nova Power & Gas, part of the E-INFRA Group, said it would roll out a EUR 1 billion investment program to support a new stage of development focused on significantly expanding its residential and industrial customer portfolio.

The program, covering 2026 to 2029, is based on an integrated business model: the company generates electricity from gas-fired power plants and renewable energy sources, stores it, and supplies it to customers. This approach reduces its exposure to market fluctuations and enables it to develop more competitive offers, the company said.

Among the company's flagship projects is the development of the integrated energy platform in Câmpia Turzii, which brings together combined-cycle gas-fired power generation, renewable energy production, and large-scale energy storage in a single location. The next integrated energy site based on the same model will be developed in Roșiori, in Satu Mare county, near Romania's borders with Hungary and Ukraine.

"To ensure a reliable and affordable energy supply, we have developed the entire value chain, from generation and storage to supply. Our hybrid energy site concept gives us greater control over production and allows us to align generation with consumption patterns," Septimiu Costea, CEO of Nova Power & Gas, said.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Zalakdagli/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Romanian Nova Power & Gas announces EUR 1 billion investment program by 2029

02 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian electricity and natural gas producer and supplier Nova Power & Gas, part of the E-INFRA Group, said it would roll out a EUR 1 billion investment program to support a new stage of development focused on significantly expanding its residential and industrial customer portfolio.

The program, covering 2026 to 2029, is based on an integrated business model: the company generates electricity from gas-fired power plants and renewable energy sources, stores it, and supplies it to customers. This approach reduces its exposure to market fluctuations and enables it to develop more competitive offers, the company said.

Among the company's flagship projects is the development of the integrated energy platform in Câmpia Turzii, which brings together combined-cycle gas-fired power generation, renewable energy production, and large-scale energy storage in a single location. The next integrated energy site based on the same model will be developed in Roșiori, in Satu Mare county, near Romania's borders with Hungary and Ukraine.

"To ensure a reliable and affordable energy supply, we have developed the entire value chain, from generation and storage to supply. Our hybrid energy site concept gives us greater control over production and allows us to align generation with consumption patterns," Septimiu Costea, CEO of Nova Power & Gas, said.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Zalakdagli/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2026
Politics
Romanian Social Democrat leader backs government rotation agreement if his party takes first turn
02 July 2026
M&A
Romanian TeraPlast completes acquisition of polyethylene pipe manufacturing facility in Spain
02 July 2026
M&A
Banca Transilvania grants “largest financing in its history” to Pavăl Holding for Carrefour Romania acquisition
01 July 2026
Politics
Romanian president Nicuşor Dan publishes asset declaration for 2026
01 July 2026
Justice
Romanian authorities reportedly detain owner of illegal care homes along with family
01 July 2026
Administration
Bucharest launches major climate shelter network, upgrades transit stops to counter heat
01 July 2026
Society
Nearly a month's worth of rain falls on Bucharest in 10 hours during overnight storm
01 July 2026
Justice
Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu denies bribery allegations, says he has "nothing to hide”