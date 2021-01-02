Covid-19: France, Norway, Portugal, Czech Republic announce additional entry requirements

More countries have announced additional entry requirements or bans on non-essential travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All those aged over 11 arriving in France from the European area (EU, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Vatican, and Switzerland) have to show the transport company and the border authorities a negative Covid-19 test (PCR) carried out at most 72 hours before travel, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) explained. The measure applies starting January 31 to all forms of travel (air, road, sea, railway).

At the same time, the French authorities recommend avoiding non-essential travel. They also strongly recommend those arriving in France to isolate for seven days and undertake a second Covid-19 test (PCR) at the end of this period.

Further information on the measures introduced by the French authorities here and here.

Entry into Norway is allowed only to those who hold Norwegian citizenship, those who reside in the country and their family members, those in transit, and to several other categories, MAE explained. The measure applies from January 29 to February 12.

Passenger and goods transporters, naval and air crew, journalists and other staff working on assignments for foreign media, those who travel to Norway to care for minors or vulnerable categories, those who work in social areas deemed critical, and medical staff from Sweden and Finland working in the Norwegian healthcare are allowed to enter Norway. Those who started their travel on Norwegian territory before the new measures came into force are also allowed entry. More on Norway’s travel requirements here.

The Portuguese authorities also announced new entry conditions starting January 31, at 00:00.

All those who arrive in Portugal by air from EU or Schengen countries with a Covid-19 case incidence between 150 and 500 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days (a category that includes Romania) need to show a negative Covid-19 test (PCR) carried out at most 72 hours before boarding, MAE said. At the same time, for the same categories, the Portuguese authorities recommend only essential travel.

Starting with the same date, road traffic at the land border is banned, regardless of the vehicle type, except for international goods transport, transport of cross-border workers, and ambulance and emergence service vehicles.

Railway traffic, except for goods transport, and the river transport between Portugal and Spain are suspended. The measures to limit circulation at land and river borders with Spain do not apply when it comes to the entry of Portuguese citizens and those with residence in Portugal, the travel of non-residents for essential purposes (such as professional activities with an international character, goods transport, humanitarian purposes, the transport of cross-border and seasonal workers who show the corresponding work contracts), and the exit of residents in others states, MAE explained.

New entry requirements also apply to those who travel to the Czech Republic. Between January 30 and February 14, the non-essential travel of foreign citizens is banned. This applies to foreign citizens regardless of the infection risk label of the countries they arrive from, MAE explained.

Foreign citizens can enter the Czech Republic only to return to their residence, for work, studies, or family reasons. Travel for tourism purposes is not allowed.

At the same time, those who travel to the Czech Republic, including from Romania, need to fill in a Public Health Passenger Locator Form, available here, and show a negative Covid-19 test (PCR) not older than 72 hours when entering the country. The test can be carried out in the Czech Republic within a maximum of five days from arrival, but until the test results are available those taking the test cannot travel on Czech territory.

Those who travel to the Czech Republic for at most 24 hours, including to transit the country, are exempt from the requirements to fill in the locator form and show a negative Covid-19 test.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]