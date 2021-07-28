George Enescu Festival: Romanian Athenaeum concerts held at full capacity

Amid the high demand for tickets, the organizers of the George Enescu Festival have decided that the concerts at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest will be held at 100% seating capacity, in compliance with current sanitary rules. Meanwhile, access to Sala Palatului will be allowed at 70% of the hall’s capacity.

Those who want to attend the concerts at the Athenaeum will have to show an ID card plus one of the following: proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, at least ten days before the event; a negative PCR test taken at most 48 hours before the concert; medical proof that they are between the 15th and 90th day from testing negative after a confirmed infection with SARS-CoV-2; or a negative rapid antigen test, carried out within 24 hours before the concert.

Access to the Sala Palatului hall will be granted providing the sanitary criteria are being met, according to 70% of the hall capacity occupancy rules. Physical distancing is mandatory, as is mask-wearing.

The organizers have also decided to put back on sale a limited number of passes for the concerts at Sala Palatului and the Romanian Athenaeum, after those who got them in the July 1 ballot draw failed to complete the purchase. Music lovers can buy these passes starting Wednesday, 14:00, at Eventim.ro or from the ticket office opened especially for the festival in the foyer of the Athenaeum.

The George Enescu Festival is the largest classical music event in Romania. This year’s edition is scheduled to take place between August 28 and September 26.

