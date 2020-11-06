More than 270 young musicians enter Romania’s George Enescu International Competition

A total of 272 young musicians from 41 countries will participate in the Cello, Violin, Piano, and Composition Sections of the 2020 George Enescu International Competition.

The event will take place between August 29 and September 20, in Bucharest.

The number of participants was deemed a “success” by the competition organizers, “given the conditions imposed by the pandemic and social isolation.”

In total, 292 young musicians from 42 countries have applied. After the preselection round for the Cello Section, 272 candidates remained in the competition.

Most competitors are from South Korea - 50 (19 in the Cello Section, 11 in the Violin Section, and 18 in the Piano Section). The second-highest number of entries was from Romania with 27 registered participants – 5 for Cello, 9 for Violin, and 13 for Piano. China takes up the third spot, with 21 candidates (5 coming from Hong Kong).

The number of participants from Europe is 131. Following Romania, the countries with the most significant participation are France (13), Russia (13), Italy (12) Germany (10), and Great Britain (10). Other participants are from New Zealand (3), Australia (2), and Mexico (2).

The complete list of candidates will be published on the competition’s website.

“We are very appreciative of the amazing willingness shown by young musicians from all over the world in registering for the 2020 Enescu Competition. Your decision to show up in Bucharest, in September, and compete through the chaos of the post-pandemic world illustrates your commitment to music, to excellence in artistic performance, and a daring vision of the future. It also stands as a testament to your resilient spirit and unwavering passion for music. Thank you for rising to the challenge!” Vladimir Jurowski, the artistic director of the George Enescu International Competition and Festival, said.

The 2020 Enescu Competition is advancing as planned, for the time being, preparing a series of health and safety procedures to be implemented this September, the organizers said.

George Enescu Competition is an international platform for launching the future world-class musicians and for promoting the work of the great Romanian composer to the new generation of artists. The Competition has four sections – violin, cello, piano, and composition – and is the most important classical music competition organized in Romania.

This year’s program includes 19 concerts and recitals open to the public.

(Illustration courtesy of Enescu Competition)

