Austria's Enery Holding completes takeover of 81MW green energy assets from Jade Power

Romania's BCR bank and its parent group Erste Group have arranged the financing needed by Enery Power Holding to take over the 81MW green energy generation capacities held in Romania by Canada's Jade Power Trust for a price of EUR 70 mln.

The portfolio includes PV, wind and hydro projects, including the Dorobantu wind farm with an installed capacity of 45MW, Profit.ro reported.

The value of the transaction amounted to approximately EUR 70.32 mln, of which EUR 66 mln represents the net cash payment received at the time of completion of the sale.

BCR confirmed that it signed a senior credit facility, which includes long-term and revolving financing, to finance the acquisition.

Vienna-based Enery Power Holding has operations in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria. After acquiring Jade Power's assets, Enery increases its total portfolio to 273 MW and strengthens its presence in the Romanian renewable energy market.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lovelyday12/Dreamstime.com)