Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Business

Enel-X installs 1,200 PV panels for Mega Image in Bucharest and Sibiu

22 January 2021
Enel X Romania, part of Enel X, Italian group Enel's advanced energy services division, will develop two photovoltaic systems for local retailer Mega Image in Popesti Leordeni and Sibiu.

The two systems consist of over 1,200 PV panels with an installed capacity of over 500 kWp.

The project in Ilfov involves the turnkey delivery of a photovoltaic system with over 1,008 photovoltaic panels located on a metal roof structure at the Mega Image warehouse, plus the related electrical infrastructure. In Sibiu, Enel X Romania will implement a photovoltaic system with 260 photovoltaic panels on the roof of the Mega Image store.

The system installed on the roof of the Mega Image warehouse in Popesti Leordeni  will generate over 527 MWh per year, reducing the CO2 emission by 246 tons per year.

The projects developed together with Enel X bring Mega Image annual electricity savings estimated at over EUR 65,000.

Enel X is Enel's global business division dedicated to developing innovative products and digital solutions in the sectors where energy has the greatest potential for transformation: cities, homes, industries, and electric mobility.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

14 January 2021
Business
Engie Romania takes over 9.3MW PV park
14 January 2021
Business
Engie Romania takes over 9.3MW PV park
