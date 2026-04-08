Two streets in downtown Bucharest to become pedestrian areas

The Ion Mincu University of Architecture and Urbanism has launched a concept competition to turn the streets Edgar Quinet and Biserica Enei in central Bucharest into pedestrian areas.

The Bucharest City Hall will award RON 2,500 (approximately EUR 500) to the first five students proposing the best solutions, the institution announced.

The two streets, in the vicinity of the University of Architecture, are currently crowded with the cars parked there.

In an interview with G4media.ro at the end of March, Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu outlined plans to turn several central areas into pedestrian or low traffic areas, among them Brezoianu Street, Lahovari Square, Amzei Square, and the area behind the Romanian Athenaeum.

He also spoke of refurbishing the Magheru and Bălcescu boulevards, and offering for concession, via a competitive bidding process, buildings at seismic risk, which the City Hall lacks the funds to restore.

(Photo: Edgar Quinet Street, Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com