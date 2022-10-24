Emir Kusturica, the Bosnian-born Serbian film director, screenwriter, actor, producer, and musician, known for his surreal and innovative movies, is on tour with The No Smoking Orchestra for the last time.

The band will be playing a farewell concert at Sala Palatului in Bucharest on Tuesday, November 8, from 8 pm.

Their music, which has featured in some of Kusturica’s most beloved films, such as Black Cat, White Cat, Time of the Gypsies, and Life Is a Miracle can best be described as lively Balkan garage rock.

Here is what the band has to say about themselves: “The No Smoking Orchestra’s communication with the world is based on music and performance, running on image and sound without any specific insistence on a single homeland. The sum of pixels and the frequency of that spectacle do not prompt the audience to search for the origins of that music through education and knowledge, but rather to recognize their own hearts, souls, and forgotten feelings through the experience of a roaring sound. An explosive mix of nitroglycerine-type sounds that makes it impossible for anyone to stay in their seat.”

Tickets to the Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra farewell concert in Romania are available on iabilet.ro and range from RON 83 to RON 261.

(Photo source: The No Smoking Orchestra Website)