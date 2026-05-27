Healthcare

Regional medical chain Emerald opens third center in Romania

27 May 2026

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The Emerald Medical Center Network, part of Softmedica Group – a medical group with over 30 years of experience in Central and Eastern Europe – announced the official inauguration of the Emerald Medical Center Timișoara, the network's first clinic in the west of the country and the third nationwide.

The clinic in Timisoara has an area of ​​450 square meters, and the investment amounted to over EUR 3.1 million.

The next step in the strategy is the opening of a new clinic in Bucharest, the company said.

Since its launch, the Emerald Medical Center Network has invested EUR 8.5 million in the development of medical infrastructure, advanced imaging technologies, and national expansion. According to development plans, Emerald estimates an average annual growth rate of 25% over the next five years.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Healthcare

Regional medical chain Emerald opens third center in Romania

27 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Emerald Medical Center Network, part of Softmedica Group – a medical group with over 30 years of experience in Central and Eastern Europe – announced the official inauguration of the Emerald Medical Center Timișoara, the network's first clinic in the west of the country and the third nationwide.

The clinic in Timisoara has an area of ​​450 square meters, and the investment amounted to over EUR 3.1 million.

The next step in the strategy is the opening of a new clinic in Bucharest, the company said.

Since its launch, the Emerald Medical Center Network has invested EUR 8.5 million in the development of medical infrastructure, advanced imaging technologies, and national expansion. According to development plans, Emerald estimates an average annual growth rate of 25% over the next five years.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

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