Romania's largest online retailer eMAG builds EUR 100 mln warehouse near Budapest

eMAG, the largest Romanian online retailer, has initiated the construction of a 100,000 square meter logistics centre in Hungary, where it merged with Extreme Digital in 2019.

The Romanian retailer develops for the first time such logistics capabilities outside Romania.

"The new warehouse is located near Budapest, in Dunaharaszti, and the works will be completed next year, following an investment of over EUR 100 mln," eMAG CEO Tudor Manea told Ziarul Financiar.

The general contractor responsible for the construction of the logistics project in Hungary is BaupartnerConstruct, a company with which eMAG also collaborated for its other warehouses.

"The plan for the new logistics facilities provides in the first stage for the construction of an intelligent storage centre of approximately 110,000 sqm, with the option of doubling its area. This first unit will host the whole range of logistics activities, including courier operations," reads the website of Baupartner.

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)