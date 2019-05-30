Sales of Romanian online retailer eMag hit EUR 1 bln in 2018

Romanian online retail group eMag, which operates the Emag.ro online store, the eMag marketplace, and also has operations in neighboring countries, posted RON 4.77 billion (EUR 1.03 bln) revenues last year, up 17.5% year-on-year.

The company wants to invest EUR 150 million in its platform over the next five years, general manager Iulian Stanciu announced, according to Economica.net.

He stressed that eMag’s businesses in Romania are profitable, and all the profits made in the country are reinvested. Investments are also supported by loans and capital contributed by Naspers, the company’s majority shareholder.

“So far, Naspers has invested almost USD 250 million in eMag,” Stanciu said. He added that eMag could be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, but the company does not have a concrete plan for this for the next two years.

