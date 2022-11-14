Business

eMAG's Black Friday sales down some real 20%, like-for-like, this year

14 November 2022
Romania's largest online retailer, eMAG, reported RON 644 mln (EUR 130 mln) in Black Friday sales this year, 5.7% more compared to last year, Bursa.ro reported. Considering the expansion of the marketplace but particularly the 15% YoY inflation, the figure shows a significant contraction in real terms (comparable prices, like-for-like) that we can estimate at 20% YoY.

On the upside, the logistic infrastructure developed by eMAG will secure quick delivery.

The structure of the sales, with food and small-value items at the top of the list, shifted from electronics and household appliances in the previous years, reflecting the same cautious consumer sentiment.

The product categories that generated the most interest were: grocery items (including 35.2 tons of pork.), beverages, toys and children's items, and personal care products. The orders from mobile devices were predominant, with over 81.9% of the total.

More than half of the total orders, namely 51.8%, were placed at easybox, and 40,000 parcels have already arrived in the locker since the evening of Black Friday. 75% of orders will be delivered in the first five days after Black Friday, with the logistics infrastructure ready to ensure complete delivery of all orders by November 25.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

