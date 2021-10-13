Romania’s biggest online retailer sets date for Black Friday 2021

eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, announced that the 2021 Black Friday sales event would take place on Friday, November 12. The retailer said that this year’s shopping event would come with new categories of products and flexible delivery options.

“This year, customers will have […] new categories of products on sale and flexible delivery, at any time of the day or night, in the easybox network, which has grown rapidly in the last two years, from 200 units in October 2019 to 2,000 in October 2021,” reads the retailer’s press release.

eMAG was the first to bring the Black Friday international concept to Romania in 2011. Last year, the online retailer reported Black Friday sales of RON 586 million (EUR 120 million), up 17% compared to 2019.

Also, 12.4 million visits were registered on eMAG on Black Friday 2020. A total of 8,260 products were ordered in the first minute of the sales campaign.

According to Kantar Romania, last year, nine out of ten Romanians knew what Black Friday was, and more than 54% of them had set out to buy at least one product on sale.

In previous years, other major online retailers in Romania have opted for much longer Black Friday campaigns. They offered discounts for a week or two or even an entire month.

