Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 10:57
Business

Romania’s biggest online retailer sets date for Black Friday 2021

13 October 2021
eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, announced that the 2021 Black Friday sales event would take place on Friday, November 12. The retailer said that this year’s shopping event would come with new categories of products and flexible delivery options.

“This year, customers will have […] new categories of products on sale and flexible delivery, at any time of the day or night, in the easybox network, which has grown rapidly in the last two years, from 200 units in October 2019 to 2,000 in October 2021,” reads the retailer’s press release.

eMAG was the first to bring the Black Friday international concept to Romania in 2011. Last year, the online retailer reported Black Friday sales of RON 586 million (EUR 120 million), up 17% compared to 2019.

Also, 12.4 million visits were registered on eMAG on Black Friday 2020. A total of 8,260 products were ordered in the first minute of the sales campaign.

According to Kantar Romania, last year, nine out of ten Romanians knew what Black Friday was, and more than 54% of them had set out to buy at least one product on sale.

In previous years, other major online retailers in Romania have opted for much longer Black Friday campaigns. They offered discounts for a week or two or even an entire month.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Georgejmclittle/Dreamstime.com)

12 October 2021
Good ideas come One Beer Later: Frenchman turns hobby into business with a craft brewery in Romania
12 October 2021
Good ideas come One Beer Later: Frenchman turns hobby into business with a craft brewery in Romania
