Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 08:21
Business

Biggest online retailer in Romania sees 17% higher Black Friday sales

16 November 2020
The Black Friday sales reported by online retailers in Romania increased significantly this year compared to 2019, according to the first estimates for November 13 - the day when most of the online shops organized the shopping event.

The biggest online retailer in Romania, eMAG, reported Black Friday sales of RON 586 million (EUR 120 million) this year, up by 17% compared to last year.

The share of orders paid by card, online, rose to a record level of 54.6%, up from 42.6% in the 2019 edition.

The platform's clients ordered 1.7 million items from 3,000 categories, 30% more than last year. The company said it would deliver all the orders placed on this occasion by November 27.

"It is a historic day in the evolution of local online commerce. On Friday, ten years after we launched Black Friday in Romania, an impressive number of customers adopted online commerce as the main way to shop. We expect this trend to maintain for Christmas and people to buy their holiday gifts online," said Tudor Manea, general manager of eMAG.

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

13 November 2020
Business
2020 Black Friday in Romania: Major increase in online payments
