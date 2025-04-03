Energy

Elsaco and Electromontaj win contract to build 145 MW power plant in southern Romania

03 April 2025

The Romanian association Elsaco-Energomontaj is the winner of a tender organized by the Municipality of Râmnicu Vâlcea for the construction of a gas-fired cogeneration power plant with a capacity of 145 MW on the CET Govora platform, according to Economedia.

The value of the contract is RON 534 million (EUR 100 million) and the project is financed from the EU budget. 

The plant will be directly connected to the national gas transport system through a new connection built by Transgaz and to the power grid through Transelectrica's Govora station.

The execution period is 25 months from the signing of the work start order, but no later than December 31, 2026. The contract also includes a 24-month warranty.

This contract is supplemented by a smaller one, worth RON 70 million, for constructing a small biomass power plant with a capacity of 5 MW thermal and 1.8 MW electrical on the same platform.

(Photo: Fotofjodor/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

