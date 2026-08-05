Romanian supplier offers free electricity to customers shifting consumption out of peak hours

Electrica Furnizare, controlled by Electrica (BVB: EL), launched a scheme named Keeping Romania On, through which industrial companies in its portfolio can benefit, during August 2026, from a 100% commercial discount for the active energy component related to eligible consumption shifted from the 19:00-23:00 time slot to the 10:00-16:00 slot, according to the company’s release cited by Bursa.ro.

The discount does not apply to the entire consumption during the 10:00-16:00 slot, but to volume shifted, under a specific procedure, confirmed by the supplier and subsequently validated. Network tariffs, taxes, contributions and other components of the bill are not modified.

The effective value of the commercial discount will therefore depend on the amount of energy that each company can effectively transfer from peak hours to the interval with higher availability.

The program is intended for industrial companies in the Electrica Furnizare portfolio that record significant consumption between 7:00 PM and 11:00 PM, and that may delay certain processes by several hours.

Participation may vary from day to day, according to the company's capacity to shift consumption, and there is no penalty for failure to shift the committed capacity.

Electrica Furnizare specifically indicated that no penalties are applied if a company cannot shift consumption on a given day. In that case, the commercial benefit is not granted for the volume that does not meet the program conditions.

iulian@romania-insider.com