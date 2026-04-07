Defense

Elbit Systems to begin delivery of Watchkeeper X drones to Romania after delays

07 April 2026

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Israeli company Elbit Systems is preparing to begin deliveries of Watchkeeper X drones to Romania after delays that recently put the contract under scrutiny, Reuters reported. The move comes after Romania’s defense minister warned the deal could be canceled if progress was not made.

The contract, worth RON 1.89 billion (around USD 428 million), was signed in 2022 and covers seven unmanned aircraft systems, with initial deliveries originally scheduled for 2025.

“Despite the challenges arising from the exceptional security situation in Israel, which has been recognised as a force majeure event by the company's customers worldwide, the project has been given high priority," Elbit Systems said in an emailed response to ‌Reuters.

The company also said the drones are now ready for final acceptance tests in Romania, expected to take place toward the end of April, pending approval from Romanian regulatory authorities. 

The systems are being manufactured locally in Romania.

The Romanian side had previously signaled it was considering canceling the major contract with the Israeli company due to significant delivery delays. According to Profit.ro, defense minister Radu Miruță said last week that the delivery, initially scheduled for the summer of 2025, had not taken place, warning that further delays could render the technology operationally outdated.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Elbitsystems.com)

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Defense

Elbit Systems to begin delivery of Watchkeeper X drones to Romania after delays

07 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Israeli company Elbit Systems is preparing to begin deliveries of Watchkeeper X drones to Romania after delays that recently put the contract under scrutiny, Reuters reported. The move comes after Romania’s defense minister warned the deal could be canceled if progress was not made.

The contract, worth RON 1.89 billion (around USD 428 million), was signed in 2022 and covers seven unmanned aircraft systems, with initial deliveries originally scheduled for 2025.

“Despite the challenges arising from the exceptional security situation in Israel, which has been recognised as a force majeure event by the company's customers worldwide, the project has been given high priority," Elbit Systems said in an emailed response to ‌Reuters.

The company also said the drones are now ready for final acceptance tests in Romania, expected to take place toward the end of April, pending approval from Romanian regulatory authorities. 

The systems are being manufactured locally in Romania.

The Romanian side had previously signaled it was considering canceling the major contract with the Israeli company due to significant delivery delays. According to Profit.ro, defense minister Radu Miruță said last week that the delivery, initially scheduled for the summer of 2025, had not taken place, warning that further delays could render the technology operationally outdated.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Elbitsystems.com)

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