Romanian online recruiting platform eJobs sees record business in 2022

With a turnover of almost EUR 15 million and 420,000 jobs posted on the platform, 2022 was the best year in history for eJobs Romania.

The results mark an increase of around 50% compared to 2021, the year that marked the labor market recovery in terms of newly posted jobs and applications.

"In many ways, 2022 exceeded all our expectations. Companies recruited massively last year in Romania, with an average of 35,000 new jobs every month posted on eJobs.ro. For these, there were around one million monthly applications. The market was, therefore, extremely active, with many opportunities and very bold plans from employers. Let's not forget that it was a year in which salaries also increased, on the one hand, because the financial results of the companies allowed these increases, on the other hand, because the inflation determined salary adjustments," said Bogdan Badea, CEO eJobs Romania.

The main growth drivers for 2022 were traditional job ads and digital recruitment campaigns. The latter generated 5% of the annual turnover, and the company plans to double this percentage in 2023 as recruiters need to adapt their approach to reach the young candidates of Generation Z.

The eJobs platform is owned by the Swiss media group Ringier.

(Photo source: eJobs Romania)