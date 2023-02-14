TUV Austria takes over Romanian joinery testing firm

TUV Austria Romania, the local subsidiary of the Austrian group specialized in certification services, took over the company Axa Cert, which owns a profile laboratory in the field of heat-insulating joinery near Bucharest, Profit.ro reported. The sellers were the firm’s two founders, entrepreneurs Doina and Eduard Mincu.

The transaction concerned a package representing 70% of the company. The difference of 30% remained in the property of the two entrepreneurs.

Since 2010, Axa Cert has owned, in the town of Moara Vlăsiei in Ilfov county, a laboratory where it verifies and certifies the products of suppliers of windows, doors, curtain walls and thermal insulating glass.

The local branch of the Austrian TUV group, which has 3,000 employees in over 30 countries, started its activity in 2006 and currently has offices in Bucharest, Ploiești, Timișoara, Pitesti and Craiova.

(Photo source: Kantver | Dreamstime.com)